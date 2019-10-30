LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- How many people will show up to the polls next Tuesday?
The Kentucky Secretary of State's Office predicts 31% of the 3.4 million registered voters in the state will turn out.
The office tracks absentee ballot totals as an indicator.
In Jefferson County, the Board of Elections predicts a slightly higher turnout, somewhere between 38% and 41%. That would be on par with 2015 when voters last elected a governor.
Besides a heated governors race, the fight for attorney general and secretary of state are expected to drive voters to the polls.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
