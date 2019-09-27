LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has issued a public health advisory because of toxic algae on the Ohio River.
The warning is for people who use the river for recreation, and it extends from the McAlpine Dam near Louisville to the Greenup Dam in northeastern Kentucky.
The advisory also includes Briggs Lake near Russellville.
“We recommend that the public not utilize the river at this time for swimming and wading and activity that creates a spray,” said Robin Hartman, a spokesperson for the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
The problem is caused by the unusually hot, dry weather.
“The river is at a low flow and low water conditions," Hartman said. "So, the algae tends to accumulate more."
Swallowing the water could cause stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It can also cause skin irritation.
The advisory could create problems for Louisville’s Iron Man Triathlon in two weeks. The event includes a 2.4-mile swim in the river.
“The No. 1 priority is the safety of the participants,” said Karl Schmitt, executive director of the Louisville Sports Commission. “We just hope that Mother Nature will cooperate, and there's a projected break in the weather, which is promising.”
Steve Tomkins, who enjoys swimming and water-skiing on the river said, for now, he plans to stay out of the water and on board his boat.
“I'll go inside if I get too hot in the air conditioning instead of getting in,” Tomkins said. “Or go up there to the swimming pool and get in.”
A spokesperson for the Louisville Water Company said the algae is not an issue for the city's drinking water.
Kelley Dearing Smith said the company anticipated the problem and has been adding extra carbon to the water for six weeks to help filter out any possible bad taste or odor.
There is no indication as to how long the advisory could last. It all depends on the weather.
