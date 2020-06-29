LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been lonely and empty at Manhattan on Broadway, an event and wedding venue in Louisville.
Owner Nachand Trabue is ready to see people share laughs, tears and memories again at her venue.
"The one thing I miss is the people, the interaction," Trabue said. "We're happy to see this day to come."
Even though the doors are back open, she is worried she will not see many bookings this year.
"Most of our events have either canceled, postponed or have asked for a refund," Trabue said. "So this whole year is a total loss for us. Every day we're trying to understand and fight through how to keep the doors open."
It has been a stressful wedding season for both venues and couples trying to get married.
"Lots of tears," said bride-to-be Kristina Johns, who has had to move her wedding twice during the pandemic. "There's no aspect of planning right now."
Wedding planner Jaclyn Journey has been helping brides like Johns quickly change plans.
"We're just figuring it out as we go," Journey said.
To help several couples appropriately celebrate their big day, Journey has teamed up with a photographer and two popular venues to create "Tiny Weddings Kentucky."
"They're intimate, small, 25-30 people," Journey said. "Although now, we can go up to more people for an additional cost."
Manhattan on Broadway said it is also working to get creative too in hopes of helping couples say "I do" soon. It's now taking reservations but has not gotten any yet.
