LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for help to name a new species of crayfish.
The department says the new species was found in Jefferson, Bullitt and Meade counties. It's searching for a sponsor to help with conservation. In return, the sponsor would get naming rights for the newly found crayfish.
"So what we're looking at doing is opening this up and letting the folks of the Commonwealth decide what the name of the species is," said Zack Couch, a biologist with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The sponsor will receive a framed photo of the crayfish and a copy of the final scientific manuscript describing the species.
"You can name it after yourself, you can name it after a loved one, you can name it after your company, you can name it after whatever you want to, as long as it's not anything profane or inappropriate," Couch said. "It is essentially up for grabs. So if you've ever wanted to name a species, this is your opportunity."
The last day to bid is Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.