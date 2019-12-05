LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A western Kentucky, woman has been arrested after authorities say she prostituted herself to a 15-year-old boy.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place Friday afternoon at a home in Lewisport, northeast of Owensboro.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department says 24-year-old Sarah Bray told the boy she would have sexual relations with him for $120.
Initially, the boy refused, but later agreed, police say.
According to the arrest report, Bray then committed a sex act with the boy.
Bray allegedly admitted to drinking earlier in the day.
She was arrested and charged with engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor, sodomy and prostitution. She is currently being held in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
Bray was also arrested in September, according to arrest reports. Authorities say she was drunk when she walked out of her apartment, and they found two juveniles inside.
At least one of those juveniles had consumed alcohol -- and police say he made a statement to both police and his parents that led them to believe Bray had given him the drink.
Bray denied giving alcohol to any of the children.
She was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.
