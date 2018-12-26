LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman is accused of driving a box truck into a furniture store.
It happened in Laurel County, Kentucky on Christmas Day, according to an article on WKYT's website.
Police say 44-year-old Penny Barnes drove the truck into Fitzpatrick's Furniture on U.S. 25 in Corbin.
A commercial vehicle enforcement officer heard the store alarm from his home and went to investigate.
Investigators later learned the box truck belonged to the furniture store. They say Barnes drove it into the building so she could rob the business.
Police say they identified Barnes from surveillance footage.
She is charged with burglary, and theft by unlawful taking.
