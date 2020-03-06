LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A year after a crash killed a 14-year-old boy, the driver of the other car has been charged with DUI.
Kentucky State Police said Heather Mills has been charged for the crash. She was in the Oldham County Detention Center but bonded out.
Colston Melton, 14, of Pendleton, Kentucky, died in March 2019.
Police said the investigation showed two vehicles were headed in the opposite direction on Highway 146 when a head-on crash happened. There were eight people in both cars.
As a result of the crash, authorities said in March that several people had to be removed from the vehicles "by mechanical means." Colston was initially airlifted to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment. The drivers of the two vehicles were airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Investigators said the other five people in the crash were juveniles, and they were taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KSP said the investigation continues.
