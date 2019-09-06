LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman now faces her fifth DUI charge after a crash that killed three people.
It happened Wednesday on I-75 in Lexington.
Police say a sheriff's deputy tried to pull over Tammy Rodriguez because they suspected she was driving under the influence.
During the chase that followed, police say Rodriguez hit another vehicle head-on. Three people died, including Rodriguez's sister, who was a passenger in her truck.
Court records show Rodriguez had been arrested for DUI four times before the crash, dating back to 2003.
"If you just look at this one decision that this individual made to drive under the influence, how many people has it impacted?" asked Sgt. David Flannery of Lexington Police.
Rodriguez is currently charged with DUI and not having a license, but police say more charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.