LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Laurel County, Kentucky, said a drunk woman flagged down a motorist, pushed her out of the car and drove off.
When officers tracked down the alleged robber, she resisted arrest, police said.
Rhonda Wright, 50, has been arrested on charges of second-degree robbery, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest, according to a story by LEX18.
Authorities said they responded Sunday to a report of a woman walking in the middle of Hal Rogers Parkway about 3 miles east of London. When they arrived, officers saw a white car pulling away from the shoulder, leaving behind a woman who told police that she had stopped to check on another woman.
That woman, later identified as Wright, had grabbed the car owner by the shoulders and shaken her violently before pushing her from the car and driving away, police said.
Deputies caught up with Wright and stopped her vehicle, and police said Wright smelled of alcohol and was disorderly when taken into custody.
Wright was being held at Laurel County Correctional Center.
