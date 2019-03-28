LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman liked her own wanted post on a police department's Facebook page.
Hodgenville Police said Bonnie Wheeler recently liked one of her older wanted posts on Facebook. They say if she hadn't liked her photo, they would not have known to look and find her new warrants.
Wheeler currently has four active warrants out in Hart County for writing cold checks.
Hodgenville Police said, "We love when folks bring attention to themselves."
If you know where Wheeler is, call police.
