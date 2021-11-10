LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An eastern Kentucky nurse scored a big lottery win on her first day of retirement.
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the woman from Floyd County, Kentucky, worked as a frontline nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic and recently retired after 36 years on the job.
Hours into her first day of retirement, she bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at the Double Kwik in Prestonsburg. It was a $200,000 winner!
The Dana, Kentucky, woman wants to stay anonymous, but she said the win was a sign.
“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”
She drove to lottery headquarters in Louisville last week and cashed her ticket. After taxes, she walked out with a check for $142,000.
The Prestonsburg Double Kwik gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
