LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a Kentucky woman after officers found human remains in a burned-out car.
Krystle Williams is wanted on an arson charge after the charred car was found in Pike County on July 3.
Police officers found human remains that are believed to belong to Wesley Hook, who was reported missing last month. The remains haven't been identified yet.
Investigators think the victim was killed at a motel before being loaded into the car, which was set on fire.
Williams was last seen in Fayette County.
