LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of causing a crash while driving drunk that left three people dead has been indicted for murder.
Tammy Rodriguez, 42, was indicted on Dec. 10, several weeks after police say she caused a crash while driving the wrong way during a high-speed police chase on I-75 in Lexington.
Winchester police Capt. James Hall says Rodriguez was leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Sept. 4, when she began driving the wrong way before she crashed into two cars, killing her passenger, Debbie Lynn Bevins, and two sisters in one of the cars -- Taylor Blevins and Caitlyn Bailey.
Rodriguez, who already has four previous drunken driving convictions, is also charged with assault, wanton endangerment and driving without a license.
