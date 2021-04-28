LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Rob and Cheryl Mitchum call the Kentucky Career Center, they know what will happen.
They’ll wait on hold for 10 hours and either get no response or wait for the call to drop.
"You can't get in contact with the unemployment office," said Rob Mitchum, who on Monday waited on hold for more than 10 hours with the office only for it to close.
"We had to hang up," he said.
The Mitchums are southern Indiana residents, but Rob Mitchum works in Kentucky and said he is owed 10 weeks' pay. He and his wife said they've been calling the unemployment office at least once a week since January to get his unemployment benefits.
"Rob has worked 35-plus years. He's paid into this,” Cheryl Mitchum said. "There was a suggestion made to call your local branch — like 6th and Cedar would be the closet one — (but) that number doesn't even work."
After reaching out to Indiana state representatives, Rob Mitchum said they've gotten nowhere. Now, he hopes to get in touch with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
"They need to call Gov. Beshear to the red carpet to answer all these questions," he said. "Why all the negligence? We need answers for that; we need this fixed."
Earlier in April, some Kentuckians were able to schedule in-person appointments with unemployment officials. As of Wednesday, however, no appointments were available on the Kentucky Career Center website.
Beshear's office, in an April 6 news release, said claimants could begin scheduling appointments for May 3 on April 19, and more time slots will be made available "each day thereafter."
Related: Appointments bring new hope for Kentuckians struggling with unemployment
"It's as if Kentucky and Gov. Beshear can do whatever he wants or whatever they want," Rob Mitchum said.
Those who have received unemployment benefits offered some advice to others who are still waiting: keep calling; there may still be ways to connect with someone who can help you access your benefits — or at least get help with your claim.
Beginning May 9, Beshear said unemployment recipients in Kentucky will be required to document their efforts to obtain at least one job per week when requesting benefit payments.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.