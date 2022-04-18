LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky native and World War II veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday later next week.
Chester Edgar Wilson, who is from Versailles, Kentucky, is turning 108 on April 25.
Wilson was born on April 25, 1914, and was the first person in his family to graduate high school in 1934.
When Wilson turned 29, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy on Dec. 7, 1943. He served abroad the USS Benevolence as a pharmacist's mate third class — but often refers to himself as working as nurse while on the ship.
Wilson was married to Margaret Dozier.
