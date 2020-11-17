LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's children are being hit by both the coronavirus pandemic and racial inequality, according to the latest "KIDS COUNT" County Data Book report from Kentucky Youth Advocates.
The report, which looks at the impacts of the pandemic and systemic racial injustice on Kentucky families, says more than half of Kentucky households with children reported losing income since the pandemic began.
But the report also says the economic impact was even greater among Black and Hispanic households, because they were more likely to work in vulnerable, lower-paying jobs.
The report says COVID-19 is exposing long-standing racial disparities, including health care.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.