LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study reports nearly half of high school students have tried vaping.
The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is completed every two years, surveying six priority areas including violence, alcohol and drug use, tobacco use and nutrition.
More than 2,000 high school students and over 1,300 middle school students are included in the survey from across Kentucky.
According to the results, 45% of high school students have tried vaping, a decrease from 2019, which was before the COVID-19 pandemic. A fourth of middle school students have tried it.
The survey found a continued decrease of the rate of high school students having sex, which is down to about 30%. It's a drop from more than half in 2011 who answered.
Nearly 10% of high school responders attempted suicide within the past year, while middle school students had a slightly higher rate.
The survey also reported only about 20% of high schoolers are getting eight hours of sleep.
The next survey will be administered in January.
