LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 105th baby box installed in the U.S. was installed this week in Louisville.
The Louisville Fire Department gave the box a blessing on Griffiths Avenue on Wednesday.
The box is right next to a yellow sign that says "safe place."
Baby boxes are a safe surrender location. Once a baby is placed in a box, a silent alarm alerts first responders.
Within five minutes, the baby will be evaluated, and within 30-45 days, the baby will be adopted by a family.
"So today, I stand on the front lines of this movement ensuring that every woman has a safe alternative option to abandonment," said Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. "Because in 2022, we should not be finding babies in dumpsters and trash cans."
This baby box is the eighth in Kentucky and 15 infants have been placed in a baby box in the last three years.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.