FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's budget is set to receive its final approval Wednesday, the last day before Gov. Andy Beshear's veto session begins.
Wednesday is also the last day lawmakers will pass bills for which they want to retain override powers for, which means bills that pass by the end of the day stand a good chance of becoming law.
Work on the budget began in the House with months of meetings that took place long before this session began. The state budget was coined "House Bill 1." The House begins the process, drafting the bulk of the legislation. From there, it goes to the state senators, who make their own changes.
Typically, members of the Kentucky House will take issue with some of the Senate's proposed changes, and some of the legislators convene for a joint conference on the budget. The joint conference is composed of leadership from both parties and both chambers, as well as the chairs of the appropriations and revenue committees.
After the conference, both members of chambers meet to review the results. That's where the bill stands as of Tuesday.
The Senate debated the final version of the state's budget Wednesday morning. Lawmakers across the aisle praised the increased spending in education, including full-day kindergarten. There are also 8% raises for state workers the first fiscal year, and 12% raises the second fiscal year, with social workers getting a $2,400 boost.
But the legislators disagreed with what to do with the leftover money.
"I say we could have done all this, because there's $1 billion of unspent general fund revenue in this budget for tax cuts that benefit the wealthiest Kentuckians," Minority Floor Leader Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, said.
Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer was critical of McGarvey's view that Democrats just want to increase spending.
"Just because we have a surplus doesn't mean we have to spend it all," Thayer said. "We have to remember where this money comes from. It comes from the taxpayers. It comes from the hard-working people of Kentucky."
Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson, was critical of Thayer's accusations and said it's not about political affiliation and that, as a Democrat, she, too, wants to be fiscally responsible.
"A budget is a reflection of your attitude toward your people," Webb said. "It is the statement piece of what we do here. Our needs are different. So don't categorize anything that I do as party affiliation. I represent people."
The House still needs to concur on the final version before it goes to Beshear.
This story will be updated.
