LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fifth day in a row, Kentucky's positivity rate remained below 4%, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday.
The statewide positivity increased slightly from 3.8% Friday to 3.98% Saturday. The World Health Organization's recommends a threshold of 5% or lower for at least 14 days for states to reopen.
State health officials also reported 679 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more virus-related deaths Saturday. Beshear said in a release Friday that the number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate continue to decline.
As of Saturday, 519 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health, while 121 were being treated in intensive care units. More than 70 patients were on ventilators.
As vaccination sites continue to expand vaccine eligibility, 975,578 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the state's vaccination dashboard.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
