LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials reported the state's lowest positivity rate since early November on Friday.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in addition to the positivity rate decreasing, the state has also seen five straight weeks of declining cases.
On Friday, the positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, dropped from 7.08% on Thursday to 6.95% — the lowest its been since Nov. 6.
“This says you’re doing the right things and we’re headed in the right direction. But even if you’ve been vaccinated, we have to continue to wear masks and social distance until we can defeat this thing once and for all," Beshear said in a news release Friday.
Of the 1,440 new cases confirmed Friday, 244 were reported in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health.
Beshear also reported 42 additional deaths in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor, bringing the state's virus-related death toll to 4,253 since the pandemic began. Among the victims was a 75-year-old man from Oldham County,
As of Friday, 1,063 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 277 patients were being treated in intensive care units, according to Kentucky Public Health. More than 150 people were on ventilators.
On Thursday, the state announced 156 new vaccination sites that will begin administering the vaccine next week. The sites include 10 new Kroger stores, 15 Walmart stores and 125 federal pharmacy sites that will be split between 78 Walgreens and 47 independent pharmacies.
