LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of deaths has outpaced births in Kentucky during the coronavirus pandemic, but according to research by University of Louisville, the pandemic isn't the only reason.
In 2020, there were more than 51,000 babies born in Kentucky, according to data.
That same year, there were more than 55,000 deaths — an almost 4,000 person difference.
It's the first time in history these lines have ever crossed, according to the group behind the research.
Matt Ruther, an associate professor at University of Louisville of urban and public affairs, said the two lines will likely converge due to the baby boomer death clock.
"Once that generation sort of moves through mortality, we may see births slightly above again but it’s really uncertain what’s going to happen as a result to COVID here," Ruther said. "There’s just a lot of uncertainty.”
Gov. Andy Beshear said the state's COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped — on Friday, it stood at 9.85%.
