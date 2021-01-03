LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brough Brothers Distillery made history on New Years Eve after filling its first bourbon barrel. Brough Brothers has been recognized as the first Black-owned distillery in the Commonwealth.
Brough Brothers Co-founder Bryson Yarbrough was the one to pour the new mix into an origin barrel.
"It's a very significant benchmark because now we know we can actually produce the product," Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough and his two brothers are from west Louisville. After spending time working and traveling around the U.S., and abroad, they decided to come together and use what they learned to create Brough Brothers.
Right now, their bourbon is being sourced from a major distiller while they work to get their distillery up and running on Dixie Highway.
"To be a part of history as far as coming back home to help develop and help build a place that helped you develop and build is amazing," Yarbrough said.
The brothers say their hope is the new distillery will help revitalize their community by providing job opportunities, economic growth and education.
"I can directly associate the sciences of fermentation and distillation to maybe a community that doesn't really see it on a daily basis, or maybe to a community that really doesn't understand how many of their foods have this fermentation process," Yarbrough said.
The brothers also hope their work inspires others to give their ideas a shot.
"Being able to see an idea come to life that you put the work, and you put the time, and the energy and the effort ... it definitely gives you a sense of confidence," Yarbrough said.
Right now, you can find Brough Brothers Bourbon on liquor store shelves across Louisville. The distillery hopes to be giving tours by the spring.
