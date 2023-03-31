LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has pre-emptively declared a state of emergency ahead of severe weather that is expected to sweep into western Kentucky Friday evening, according to a statement from the governor's office.
Authorities said the Jackson Purchase area is particularly at risk for "a high probability" of "long-track, violent tornadoes."
Much of the rest of Kentucky should expect violent thunderstorms followed by strong winds with gusts up to 55 miles per hour.
"If you are in Western Kentucky, you need to be in a safe shelter by 5 p.m. Central Time," Gov. Beshear said, in statement. "This is the worst forecast I've seen as Governor. I am declaring a state of emergency so that we can be prepared. We are taking this very seriously and we need you to take this seriously, too. Please be prepared. Let's do everything possible to keep everyone safe."
Beshear ordered that all Kentucky state office buildings located in the central time zone to close a 3 p.m. Central Time.
