LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A voting rights expert urged Kentuckians to request and return their absentee ballot as soon as possible.
"My advice is to request it early and return it early," said Josh Douglas, a law professor at the University of Kentucky school who focuses on voting rights and election law.
“Anyone can vote by mail. They’re calling it still that an excuse is required. But in my view, that’s mostly politics talking, because anyone can say they have concerns about COID-19 and then request a mail-in ballot,” Douglas said.
The professor on Tuesday testified before the Louisville Metro Council Committee on Equity and Inclusion, which is brainstorming how to get the word out about voting procedures in the upcoming election.
Since the coronavirus pandemic will still be of concern in November, absentee voting will be encouraged again. June’s primary in Kentucky set a record for voter turnout, and the majority of the votes were mail-in ballots. The online portal and phone line available for registered voters to request absentee ballots for the November election are already open.
To register to vote or request an absentee ballot online, click here.
Douglas said just as the state has been trying to flatten the COVID curve, experts are hoping voters will help flatten the voting curve and eliminate unnecessary stress on the system.
“There is, I think, a big concern that the county clerk is going to be overwhelmed, especially as we get closer and closer to Nov. 3. The earlier we can frontload some of that to give them some time in the process, the better,” Douglas said.
Early in-person voting will run for three weeks starting in October, and the polling locations will be open to the public weekdays and some Saturdays.
“We don’t yet know exactly where those polling places are going to be located, because the county clerks are still finalizing their plans,” Douglas said. “But we do know that every county will have at least two polling places. One that they’re calling a super center, where anyone in the county can go vote no matter where you live. And hopefully there’ll be additional ones.”
County clerk’s offices must submit voting plans by the end of the month for approval to both the governor’s and secretary of state’s offices. Metro Council committee members said they expect to have some updates from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office by Friday.
Douglas also reminded voters that the new Kentucky Voter ID Law is now in effect and that reminder postcards will not be mailed ahead of the election, as they were ahead of the primary.
Important deadlines:
Oct. 5: Last day to register to vote.
Oct. 9: Last day to request absentee ballot.
Douglas also said people who are requesting ballots now should not worry if they don't receive them right away, because the state won't send them until the end of September.
Council committee members plan to work with businesses and nonprofits to help spread the word on voting procedures and coordinate how to make sure everyone gets a chance to vote.
