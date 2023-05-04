LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby season is in full swing, an exciting and prideful time in Louisville, but also one experts say is a prime time for human trafficking.
Just in time, Sycamore Farm will open its 24/7 emergency center in Louisville, ready to take in victims who need a place to get back on their feet.
"We're ready to go," said Cindy Crawford, founder of Sycamore Farm. "It's been a long time coming."
After a delayed start, the nonprofit is staffed up to answer calls as an emergency shelter for trafficked women. Crawford said it's the first of its kind in the city and the only one currently offered in Kentucky.
"This place right here is a haven, if you will," Crawford said. "It's a safe place for women to come immediately after we get word that they need help, which is really unheard of. Most residential programs take weeks, days to get in."
Crawford believes it's a necessary service because, while large sporting events can bring more trafficking, it's a crime that occurs year round.
"It is very important this time of year but it really happens all year round, everywhere," she said. "Large cities, small cities, big events, small events, it doesn't matter. It happens all the time."
According to the attorney general's office, Kentucky received 344 reports of human trafficking involving nearly 400 child victims in 2022. In Kentucky, the FBI, along with state police and Homeland Security, are all involved in human trafficking cases.
"These women that we deal with have had this trauma over and over and over again," Crawford said. "And so they really do need to learn how to have healthy boundaries. They need to learn how to trust people that are trustworthy. They need to know who they are as people. ... We have to unpack all of that very, very slowly."
Crawford said the largest misunderstanding of sex trafficking is the idea that people want to get into it. She said they hear "all the time" the belief these people are just trying to make a living.
"That's really the biggest hurdle that we have as advocates," she said. "Many of them start in this business from childhood -- 12 to 14 years old is really the average age -- and over 50% of these victims are trafficked by family or familiar people. And so by the time you have these 12-year-olds into adulthood, they've been doing it for a very long time."
"So it does look like that's what they want to do because it's all they know how to do," Crawford said. "They've never had a support system. They've never had anybody really show them what real love is."
Crawford said the goal of this shelter is to provide a safe place to help them toward a better future.
"However long that takes, that's what we want to do," she said.
The organization does need more clothing donations and will always take financial contributions. For more information, including how to donate, click here.
WDRB News will not be sharing the location or show the exterior of the home for safety reasons.
