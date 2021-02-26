LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's positivity rate remained under 6% for the third day in a row Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
On Wednesday, the state's positivity rate dipped below 6% for the first time in nearly four months.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, dropped from 5.67% on Thursday to 5.52% on Friday. Beshear called the rate "the best news of the day" Thursday.
Health officials Friday confirmed 1,180 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and 30 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. Of the new cases, 218 were reported in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health.
The 30 deaths announced Friday bring Kentucky to 4,600 victims reported since COVID-19 was first confirmed in the state in March 2020. Among the victims Friday were 11 men and women from Jefferson County, ranging from ages 53 to 86.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 655,275 Kentuckians as of Friday had received the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization.
The governor also extended his mask mandate Friday for an additional 30 days.
“We’re still not out of the woods with this horrible virus, but every week, we’re taking another step forward in our fight against it," Beshear said.
