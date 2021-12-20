LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Omicron is now the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the U.S., and it has already been detected in Kentucky.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that Omicron accounted for 73% of new infections in the U.S. last week. That's six-times the number of infections in just a week.
"The message is pretty simple: Omicron is spreading faster than anything we've ever seen, and it looks like this might be one of the most contagious viruses in modern history," said Gov. Beshear during his weekly Team Kentucky briefing on Monday. "Unfortunately, some of the therapeutics won't work on it. But what does work is being vaccinated and being boosted. If you haven't gotten vaccinated yet, please consider doing it now."
Kentucky's positivity rate stands at 9.20%. Beshear pointed out that 2,749,942 people in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 777,448 have received a vaccination booster.
On Friday, the state confirmed the presence of Omicron in Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Campbell counties, but Beshear referred to the Delta variant as "our enemy No. 1."
In the past week, 15,588 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky.
Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.
"So the message here again is, these vaccines are helping to prevent severe disease and we need everyone to go get a Pfizer or Moderna booster as soon as they're eligible," Beshear said.
