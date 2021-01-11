LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After trending upward for several days, Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate started to trend down slightly Monday with Gov. Andy Beshear reporting 2,085 new cases of the virus.
The positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, fell from 12.45% on Sunday to 12.35% on Monday, according to a news release from Beshear's office. Sunday's positivity rate was the highest it had been since May.
Of the new cases reported Monday, 358 were reported in Jefferson County, according to a daily report from Kentucky Public Health. Data released Monday shows all but one of Kentucky's 120 counties are experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus.
Monday's report also included 21 additional deaths in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 2,922 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday, 1,709 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, Beshear said, while 381 remain in intensive care units. Two-hundred-and-seven coronavirus patients are on a ventilator statewide.
Of Kentucky's 305,707 confirmed cases of the virus reported since March, at least 39,020 have recovered, according to data released by Kentucky Public Health.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
