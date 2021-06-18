LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The team appointed to review Kentucky's search warrant process is holding its second meeting open to the public on Monday.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron created a search warrant task force after Louisville Metro Police Department conducted a raid that ended with the killing of Breonna Taylor.
LMPD detective Joshua Jaynes was fired for lying on the warrant that led officers to Taylor's home.
The 18-member panel is looking at how warrants are obtained, reviewed and served. The task force is made up of police, judges, attorneys, lawmakers, educators and private citizens.
The public meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. The meeting will also be livestreamed.
The task force will hold seven meetings over the next seven months in Richmond, Louisville, Frankfort, Bowling Green and Somerset.
