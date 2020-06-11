LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky’s primary election is less than two weeks away, but voting is going to be a lot different this year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentuckians will see fewer voting locations this year, with some counties, even large ones, restricting voting to just one location. In Jefferson County, voters will have only the Kentucky Expo Center.
Voting locations in contiguous counties:
- Bullitt: Paroquet Springs Conference Center.
- Hardin: Hardin County Government Building
- Oldham: Oldham County High School
- Shelby: Shelby County High School, Floral Hall Shelby County Fairgrounds, Simpsonville Elementary School
- Spencer: Spencer County High School.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a news release, "By placing voting location information on our website, we’ll decrease the county clerks’ call volume and provide valuable information directly to voters.”
