LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky’s top law enforcement official urged voters to report suspected election law violations during the primary by calling 800-328-VOTE.
“Fair elections are essential to the strength of our democracy, and we stand ready to do our part to ensure the integrity of our election process by investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of election law,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a news release.
On primary election day, June 23, the hotline will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and calls will be answered live. The hotline is actually open year round and records messages around the clock. All calls are then reviewed by the attorney general’s Office of Special Prosecutions.
“Allegations of election law violations include, but are not limited to, campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud, and poll disruption,” according to the release.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.