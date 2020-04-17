LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Three Kentucky law enforcement heavyweights are joining forces to warn people about fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and Kentucky U.S. attorneys Russell M. Coleman and Rob Duncan are launching joint public service announcements to alert Kentuckians of the dangers of the fraudulent testing sites and to urge the public to work with a licensed health care provider if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.
Scammers may use the fraudulent sites to obtain personal information and payment, often without processing the tests or providing results.
"Thieves using the cover of this health threat to prey on Kentuckians would be well-advised to avoid the Commonwealth as arrest and prosecution await you here," Coleman said in a news release. "Please assist law enforcement by reviewing these indicators of fraud, use good common sense, and report any concerns as quickly as possible."
Coleman is the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, which includes Louisville.
The three enforcers also suggested that Kentuckians:
- Avoid any testing site that requires up-front payments or payments in cash only.
- Contact their local health department to confirm the validity of a testing site. You can access the contact information for local health departments here.
Cameron said information about the availability of testing is changing rapidly.
"Just a few weeks ago, our office opened an investigation into pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in Louisville after learning they were engaging in questionable practices, and we're prepared to go after any testing site that seeks to take advantage of Kentuckians during the pandemic," he said.
Cameron and the U.S. attorneys also recently partnered with the FBI to launch the Kentucky Coronavirus Fraud Task Force to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic impacting Kentuckians.
If you believe you are a victim of a COVID-19 scam, report it immediately to the attorney general's office via ag.ky.gov/scams or 888-432-9257.
