LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's treasurer is defying Gov. Andy Beshear's recent masking requirement.
On Thursday, in response to updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Beshear ordered that anyone inside Kentucky state buildings must wear a mask, effective immediately.
"It is a requirement that all of our state employees — while indoors around other people at work — wear a mask to protect themselves and those they interact with," Beshear said in a video address posted on YouTube on Wednesday. "We’re also going to require all visitors to state buildings to wear one as well. That is to protect each and every one of you and to make sure we don’t have a cluster outbreak that shuts down different essential services that we provide here in the commonwealth."
But on Thursday, Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball, a Republican, issued a statement saying she would not require masking among employees in her office, calling Beshear's order "counterproductive and overbroad." She said any employee in her office who wants to wear a mask will be encouraged to do so, but employees "will not be penalized or mandated to do so."
"We have dealt with COVID for well over a year, and despite the overwhelming passage of legislation to curb the Governor's attempts to rule by executive fiat, the Governor is fixated upon the notion that he needs to assert himself over every aspect of Kentuckians' daily lives," Ball said in a statement.
"Governor Beshear refuses any dialogue with those who disagree with what is best for the Commonwealth," she added. "His administration is on the record as describing those who don't fall in lockstep with his demands with being 'ignorant and obstinate.' We have seen his repeated refusal to allow local control over school decisions, and his blatant disregard for Kentuckians' constitutional rights."
Beshear defended his decision Wednesday, citing the CDC's recent finding that even vaccinated people can spread the COVID-19 Delta variant.
"Listen, I didn't want to have to go back to this," he said. "Nobody wants to have to go back to this. But at the same time, we pledged to protect one another, to be there for the people of our commonwealth. And as the CEO for this state, I want to set the right example for other employers out there, to make sure they protect their people."
For her part, Ball encouraged Kentucky residents to get vaccinated, using the request an opportunity to fire another shot at the governor.
"Perhaps more people in this state would be open to vaccination if the Governor chose to treat them with respect, rather than trying to bully or bribe them into following his commands."
Beshear fired back at critics of his new requirement during a news conference on Thursday:
"Listen, I care more about my people than my popularity," he said. "I got the backbone to do what's right for them. I wish other people did too."
