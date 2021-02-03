LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Kentuckians who lost their jobs have hit roadblocks trying to get help. And on top of that, some people — who never filed for unemployment — are getting tax bills on money they neither received nor asked for.
One of those people is Shane Borel, a valet in the horse racing industry who received some unexpected time off the job last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I probably missed about six to seven weeks of work," Borel said. "I missed the whole month of April, which would have been the Keeneland Spring Meet, and I missed the first two weeks at Churchill."
But Borel said he never applied for unemployment benefits.
"What I do is I save most of my money when I'm working for when I am off of work," he said.
So imagine his surprise when he received a tax form in the mail used to report unemployment compensation.
"I get this 1099-G from the state saying I made such and such amount," Borel said.
According to the 1099, Borel received $2,588 in unemployment compensation and $260 in federal income tax was withheld.
"I never filed a claim for unemployment, and I never received a check or any direct deposit," he said.
Reanna Smith-Hamblin, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, said what happened to Borel is happening across the country.
"It is a big scam, but it involves identity theft," Smith-Hamblin said. "It could be that it's been stolen before and the information was bought online. It could be that someone has called you and coaxed you into giving your personal information. It could also be that you might have clicked on a phishing email that provided your information, they stole your social security number and applied for benefits in your name."
Right now, unemployment insurance is the lifeline for thousands of Kentuckians who are out of work, but Gov. Andy Beshear said it has also become a target for scammers and that could be jeopardizing legitimate claims.
"I know some people that got seven letters to their house from people they've never met that were fraudulent UI claims," he said. "I believe that our numbers are thrown off by the number of fraudulent claims or claims where we can not prove or verify somebody's identity."
Kentucky has about 86,000 backlogged unemployment claims, and only 38,000 have been verified. While Borel thinks the tax form he received is likely a scam, he's had no luck getting confirmation from the state.
"I look at my bank statements every day," he said. "No one can offer me any type of answer. I've called the unemployment office every single day."
Smith-Hamblin said if you've been the victim of identity theft, you should contact police, the labor department and check your credit report.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.