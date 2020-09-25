LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New COVID-19 cases in Kentucky remain near an all-time record, but deaths still appear to be on a downward trajectory.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 930 new infections on Friday, the second-highest for a Friday since the pandemic began. Through the first six days of the week, the state has recorded 4,140 new cases, also the second-highest since the beginning of the crisis, and only 41 cases below the all-time high.
In the last seven days, the state has recorded 5,142 cases, the highest ever for a seven-day period.
"We cannot continue to have days where we have 900-plus cases," Beshear said in a news release. "Please put on your mask. Please engage in social distancing. The lives and the health of the Kentuckians around us depend on it."
Beshear also reported 12 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, bringing the total for the first six days of the week to 41. That’s the sixth-highest total for a Sunday-Friday period since the pandemic began, but it’s also the lowest total for a Sunday-Friday period in the last six weeks.
The deaths announced Friday included a 94-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man from Jefferson County. In total, 1,149 Kentuckians have died since the pandemic began. More than 90% of victims were at least 60 years old. Nearly half were at least 80.
The governor has said that while the virus’ mortality rate appears to be declining, he worries that the reopening of schools, slated for next week, and the beginning of fall sports, along with people becoming complacent, would cause another spike in cases.
Even with a lower mortality rate, Beshear has said, more cases mean more death.
The state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, remained near 4.5% for the fourth consecutive day.
Nationwide, more than 7 million people have become infected with the cardiovascular disease, and more than 203,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 32 million people have tested positive, and more than 985,000 have died.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, projects that by Jan. 1, the death toll will exceed 4,000 in Kentucky, 371,000 in the U.S. and 2.5 million across the globe.
