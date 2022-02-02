LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at one Louisville school sprayed their hair gray and donned bifocals Wednesday morning to spread the message that kindness never gets old.
It's community spirit week at Kenwood Elementary School and each day has a different theme. On Wednesday, the students dressed as seniors citizens.
Other issues students are focusing on include the discouragement of bullying and hate, and how to show love to others.
Supporters say the week is meant to promote inclusion and celebrate diversity at the school.
"We just want our students to embrace that, and our students to know that no matter where you come from, no matter what you look like, no matter what you eat, no matter what religion you are, we are still part of one big community and we just want to love one another, and continue to be kind to one another," said Assistant Principal Jameelah Henderson.
The school's "No Place for Hate" committee is also teaching a lesson about community and diversity to each classroom at the school.
