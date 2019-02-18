LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A kerosene heater may be to blame for the death of a person in St. Matthews.
Firefighters were called to the Sherwood Condo complex on Dupont Circle about noon Monday. When they arrived, there was no fire, but they did find a kerosene heater filling the room with black sooty smoke. The person who lived there was found dead.
St. Matthews Fire Chief Will Seng said it has not been determined whether the victim died from the smoke or another medical condition.
The coroner has not identified the victim. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.
But Seng said Metro Arson is investigating whether the kerosene heater was being used as a primary or supplemental heating source.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.