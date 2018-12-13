LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you ever wanted a firelog that smells like Kentucky Fried Chicken?
If so, keep reading. This holiday season, it's beginning to smell a lot like chicken.
According to a news release, Kentucky Fried Chicken has partnered with Enviro-Log to create the "limited-edition 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog," which is made to give off a scent that smells like KFC chicken.
KFC promises that the firelog will, "create a delightful, hearth-warming and hunger-inducing experience."
"At KFC, we have always been proud of our role in bringing loved ones together at the dinner table around a bucket of our world-famous friend chicken," said KFC U.S. CMO Andrea Zahumensky, in a statement. "Now, this winter we're bringing all the things we love -- family, friends and fried chicken -- together around the fire with our scented firelog."
The firelogs are available for $18.99 while supplies last.
Anyone interested in purchasing one of the firelogs should CLICK HERE.
