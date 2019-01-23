LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can have a mini Colonel Sanders.
KFC has partnered with Funko Pop! collectibles to make a vinyl Colonel Sanders figure.
The company is famous for its adaptations of a wide range of pop culture icons. Now, it's paying homage to the beloved fried chicken salesman in his iconic white suit.
There are two different figures: One has the Colonel holding a bucket of chicken and it's sold online and in stores.
Another Colonel figure, holding his signature cane, will only be sold on the company's website starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
"We know Funko Pop! fans are as obsessive about their collections as Colonel Sanders was about his famous fried chicken," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. chief marketing officer, in a statement. "Now people can add the world's greatest chicken salesman to their collections. I hear he's best admired alongside a $20 Family Fill Up."
