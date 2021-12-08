LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This Christmas, you can make your home smell like Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Because who doesn't want their home to smell like Kentucky Fried Chicken, right?
The fast food chain has brought back its "11 Herbs and Spices" firelog.
It's not the first time the firelog has hit the market. It was first released in 2018, when it sold out within hours.
KFC Firelogs are back, with a finger lickin’ good getaway to the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin. Grab your Firelog on https://t.co/FeSAzTIgBV or download the KFC app for a chance to enter to win! NO PUR NEC. 21+ Ends 12/31/21. Rules: https://t.co/PqNZI1kX6D pic.twitter.com/Kaq9Ju7KVU— KFC (@kfc) December 7, 2021
The firelogs are available at Walmart for $15.88. To purchase one, click here.
KFC is also offering a chance to win firelogs. No purchase is necessary, but you must be 21 or older to enter.
For more information on how to sign up, click here.
