LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Fried Chicken and Crocs have partnered to make clogs that smell like fried chicken.
Each pair of Crocs supposed to smell like the iconic chicken and are designed to look like the restaurant's chicken bucket. Two chicken-scented shoe charms are included with each pair of shoes.
For every pair sold, KFC will donate $3 to the KFC foundation's REACH Education Grant Program, which gives scholarships to employees.
The Crocs go on sale Tuesday for $59.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.