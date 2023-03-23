LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Each team participating in the Sweet Sixteen in Louisville this weekend has its own food, themed after them.
Sodexo Live created the themed-meals for each time. San Diego State's meal includes mac & cheese with Cajun chicken thighs and elote corn salad.
Creighton fans can get mac & cheese with char BBQ brisket and pickled onions. Alabama's meal has a pulled chicken sandwich with white barbeque sauce and deep fried pickles.
Princeton's meal is a sandwich with ham, salami and prosciutto.
