LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center, which opened on Main Street in downtown Louisville in 2010, is planning an 11-part concert and event series, 11 special community events and 11 other themed contests and giveaways to celebrate its 11th anniversary.
“We have so much to celebrate, and we look forward to reliving our fans’ greatest memories from the past 11 years,” Louisville Arena Authority Chair Leslie Geoghegan said in a news release. “Due to COVID, we needed to put our exciting 10th anniversary celebration plans on hold. We wanted to celebrate with our fans in person so it was important for us to wait until we could do that safely. We are so grateful for the University of Louisville, event producers, sponsors and fans who have supported the venue since we opened, and we are thrilled to use this milestone as an opportunity to show our fans and clients how much we value them.”
The first of the 11 concerts will be Lil Baby on Oct. 10. Others over the course of the year include a visit from the Harlem Globetrotters, WWE Raw, Elton John, Eric Church and the usual slate of University of Louisville basketball games. To register for your opportunity to win free tickets to each concert, click here.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.