LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC Yum! Center officials said Saturday’s Michael Buble concert went smoothly despite new COVID-19 precautions that included proof of a vaccination or a negative test.
The show was the first event at the arena since the pandemic began that had those requirements, and, for now, it’s the only one that will. Artists and tours are making those decisions, not arena management.
Before the Buble show, arena staff provided a "pre-screening" Friday that allowed concert-goers to check in early and get a wristband instead of having to show their vaccine card or test result Saturday.
COVID-19 tests also were available on the Yum! Center’s outdoor plaza at Second and Main streets the day before and day of the concert.
The show was part of Buble's North American tour. Eric Granger, the general manager for arena operator ASM Global, said last week that there were some refunds as a result of the tour's COVID-19 policy.
The promoter asked that the attendance not be disclosed, but Granger told the Louisville Arena Authority on Monday that concert representatives were happy with the turnout.
"Considering the circumstances — and knowing that we're still in a pandemic situation — we're very pleased," he said. "More importantly than the attendance, we're very pleased with the overall operations."
The arena returned to full capacity in June, and most shows no longer enforce social distancing. Masks are encouraged but not required.
