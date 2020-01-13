LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center had a record year for concerts in 2019 with just under 1 million visitors.
The venue reported a record-breaking calendar year with Metallica coming in as the top selling concert with 23,000 tickets sold. In 2019, the Yum! Center hosted 30 concerts including Cher, Celine Dion, Phil Collins and more. The year also had 11 sold out shows, with some of the sold out performances being the largest selling performance during various North American tours. Luke Combs' concert at the Yum! Center in December 2019 was reported as the fastest sellout in the venue's history. The overall amount tickets sold in 2019 totaled more than 343,000.
The University of Louisville Men's and Women's Basketball teams and the NCAA Men's Basketball Regional also helped bring in nearly 1 million guests.
The venue even received national rankings as 37th in the nation for ticket sales and 62nd in the world. The previous record was set in 2017 with 29 concerts.
The 2020 concert lineup includes Elton John, Michael Bublé, the Lumineers and more.
