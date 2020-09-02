LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Yum! Brands and KFC U.S. said they plan to spend $6 million over five years to advance “equity and opportunity” in Louisville, especially in the west end.
“This expanded investment in Louisville will target endeavors that tackle inequality and uplift Black students, educators, entrepreneurs and social change agents,” the companies said in a news release.
Among other efforts, the dollars will support:
- Technology entrepreneurship, led by Dave Christopher, executive director of the Academy of Music Production Education and Development.
- Grants for Black entrepreneurs and nonprofits through the Local Initiatives Support Corporation.
- African-American teacher development through Simmons College.
- College scholarships through Evolve502.
- High school business, technology and leadership education. Nat Irvin II, assistant dean in the College of Business at the University of Louisville, is working with Jefferson County Public Schools to support a pilot program to help students earn college credits from and early admission to U of L.
- Black-led philanthropy and advocacy. Metro United Way will work with partners to invest in areas recommended by the Black Social Change Funders Network.
Jerilan Greene, chief communications and public affairs officer for Yum! Brands, and CEO of the Yum! Brands Foundation, said education and entrepreneurship are “essential ingredients for a brighter future.”
“Tackling inequality is a long-term challenge that will require local businesses, governments, schools and philanthropists to establish new ways of partnering with and supporting talented community leaders who know the issues and the people most affected,” Greene said.
KFC is a subsidiary of Yum, which is based in Louisville. The local program is part of the Unlocking Opportunity Initiative Yum announced in June and which involves spending $100 million over five years to promote “equity and inclusion, education and entrepreneurship.”
Yum reported revenue of $5.6 billion for 2019 and profits of $1.3 billion.
