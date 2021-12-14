LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is working around the clock trying to help animals that have been displaced after the western Kentucky tornadoes.
The nonprofit said it is taking in 143 cats from Kentucky shelters. Additionally, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is evacuating around 22 dogs to an emergency shelter.
On Wednesday morning, the ASPCA will fly more than 100 homeless cats and kittens pulled from western Kentucky shelters to an emergency shelter in Massachusetts.
The main campus of KHS is acting as a temporary emergency hub for shelter animals impacted by tornadoes.
KHS is only taking in shelter animals so that shelters in western Kentucky can work to reunite pets lost during the storm with their families.
