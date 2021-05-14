LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanks to a $35,000 grant, the Kentucky Humane Society will be able to send more animals to foster homes.
The organization just received the grant from Petco Love. It will allow KHS to expand its foster care program to care for about 350 more animals, the nonprofit said in a news release.
The grant money pays for staffing, foster supplies and veterinary care. Officials said the grant also allows them to focus on sick or hurt animals or those with behavioral issues at shelters.
KHS said in 2020 over 3,600, or 60%, of the animals at its shelters spent time in 470 volunteer foster homes who donated 181,850 foster hours.
The KHS Adoption Ambassador program was expanding during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding a virtual adoption option that allowed animals to stay in their foster homes until they got adopted.
Those who would like to foster a dog or cat from a KHS shelter can apply on the Humane Society's website by clicking here. Those wishing to adopt can view adoptable cats and dogs on the KHS website by clicking here. KHS also has a number or horses up for adoption.
