LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is offering some tips for keeping pets safe and calm during Saturday's Thunder Over Louisville.
First, KHS suggests keeping your pets inside, as loud noises can cause them to panic and run away.
Experts also suggest creating a quiet room for pets to hang out in and making sure all windows and curtains are closed to mask the sound of fireworks. Turning on a fan or a TV can also help distract pets, as well as play or other indoor activities they enjoy.
Never let your pets outside during fireworks, KHS said. Even on a leash, fireworks may cause them to escape.
Pets should also be wearing collars with ID tags in case they get lost.
KHS also suggests walking your pet before the festivities or after, but to make sure any firework debris is cleaned up before going outside.
Veterinarians can also be consulted for pets who may have severe cases of anxiety. They could be prescribed a mild sedative to ease their stress.
